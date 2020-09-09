RelatedPosts 9 things you should never do while driving an automatic transmission car

If you wanted to own a car in good shape at a good price, this is the best time.

Yuasa Investment, possibly the biggest used Japanese car dealer in the country, are giving an irrisistable offer – call it the best car deal in town.

The Independence Sale by Yuasa Investment Limited is giving a 10 per cent discount on selected cars as an offer in celebration of Uganda’s Independence day which takes place on 9th October.

Yuasa, a leading importer and dealer of used cars and trucks in Uganda, has a wide range of used Japanese vehicles in stock ranging from luxury, commercial, tractor and spare parts.

In a Facebook post, Yuasa said “😁The Yuasa #IndependenceSALE is already On.

Check in today to enjoy the 10% off discount on selected stock. 🚗🚕🚌🚎🏎🚓🚑🚚🚐🚒🚜

🚜Don’t wait! Come Drive your Dream!! #UgAt58 #yuasaltdug

~ https://www.yuasatrading.com/

~ https://www.facebook.com/YuasaInvetmentsLtd/”



Due to their customers’ high demand, the company announced that the discount sale which started on September 1, 2020 will run for a full month and nine extra days till Independence day in October.

“We try our best to give you a best vehicle that suits your choice. Our all cars stock is strictly checked by our staff. Our aim is not to gain maximum profit but to get loyalty of our customers. We try our best to give you a best vehicle that suits your choice and drive your dreams through this independence, ” Yuasa official said.

Adding, “We have all kinds of used cars like Sedan cars, hatchback cars, wagon cars and all types of makes like Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda and suzuki and other Japanese brands.”

Among the cars in Yuasa’s bond that you shouldn’t missing having include SUV, MUV, Hatchback, Wagon, Sedan Cars, Mini Vans, Long Vans , Vans, Pickups, trucks and buses of all makes like Toyota, Mazda, Subaru, Hionda, Suzuki among others.

Yuasa gives the prospective buy without full amount, a chance to pay only 60% of the price and complete the payment in three months.

To commercial farmers, Yuasa has also got you covered since it’s the leading supplier of all brands of agricultural tractors.

In addition , the company gives 3 months warranty, free auto garage facility specializing in body works like spray painting, mechanical support among others just to maintain the relationship with their beloved clients by ensuring that their vehicles are fault free and mechanically well.

On top of the sale, Yuasa is offering its customers a complimentary engine check and car wash.

Where to find Yuasa?

Find Yuasa car bond on Plot 2A, 6A Nakawa Junction or visit their website on www.yuasatrading.com

Telephone Contacts:

0786-440057

0786-440958