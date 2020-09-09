A detained suspect has tested positive for Covid-19 at Kawempe Police.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspect is a male Juvenile, 15, a resident of Bwaise village, was arrested on allegations of defilement of a three (03) year old girl.

“The investigations into the alleged defilement were concluded and the suspect was produced at Nabweru court and remanded to juvenile remand home at Naguru,” Onyango said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He was taken there, but the officials at the remand home demanded for Covid-19 negative certificate before he could be admitted.”

Onyango added that police took him for tests and the results came back when he is positive.

“The child is yet to be transferred to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for treatment.Ministry of Health have today taken samples of all the staffs, family members and all the suspects in custody for testing.

” We are waiting for the results.The Ministry of Health has also started tracing for contacts of the victim.Tomorrow the Station and barracks will be disinfected.”

At the moment, police has not registering new cases at the station but attending to emergencies only.