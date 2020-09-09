After numerous calls to rein on Bobi Wine supporters who always abuse people who disagree with him, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has finally taken action.

Social media is one of the most dangerous tools that the diehards of Bobi Wine are using to attack and abuse whoever disagrees with the NUP leader.

Some of the people who have tested the wrath of Robert Kyagulanyi’s social media army include Eddy Kenzo, Basajjamivule, Bajjo, Ashburg Katto among others.

However, while addressing the media this week, Joel Ssenyonyi, NUP/People Power Spokesperson said the party doesn’t condone any form of indiscipline.

“We call upon our supporters…let’s have discipline as our team leader has told us several times. If you want to abuse, first put off our beret then you can say what you want to say as an individual so that our name is not tainted,”he said.

Ssenyonyi also said the party has not yet endorsed any person for the parliamentary race because their electoral body is still carrying out consultations on the best candidates for the various electoral areas.

“There are those who are saying that they have the flag. You don’t give yourself the flag. The party gives the flag to you. I would like to let everybody know that the list shall be released for all those that have been given the flag,”he said.

During an interview on NBS TV recently, two NUP MP Betty Nambooze and Allan Ssewanyana also expressed concern that their principal has to come out and cease this fire of abusing his opponents because it’s doing more harm than good to both the principal and those leaders belonging to the party.

Nambooze-the Mukono Municipality lawmaker said that she has been seeing this vice since and it prompted her to write down a comprehensive document which she will present to Bobi Wine very soon.

“It’s a comprehensive document based on research and I have put a lot of time to put down my thoughts for my leader to address as far as sanity is concerned in the party I belong too,” said Nambooze.

The Makindye West legislator Ssewanyana noted that the repetitive abuses NUP supporters poured towards Dr Kizza Besigye have created an environment that Bobi Wine is against Besigye and also they show NUP as a stubborn party that respects nobody.

“The same group has been deceiving the country how Dr Besigye is a project of Mr Museveni which is untrue. How can anyone say such a thing about an honourable man who has sacrificed his entire adult life to making Uganda a better-governed country for more than 35 years? It’s something that angered many of us who know Dr. Besigye but he has never left the struggle or complained to anyone simply because they have abused and said all these nasty things against him however we need to stop this,” he said.