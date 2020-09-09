The Rubanda West Member of Parliament, Denis Sabiti has revealed that he won his closest rival because of being sectarian.

MP Sabiti won against former Minister for Economic Monitoring Henry Banyenzaki for the second time during last week’s NRM primaries with a margin of close to 8000 votes.

Speaking to our reporter, Sabiti accused Banyenzaki of dividing the Catholics and the Anglicans in Rubanda West Constituency, which cost him the election.

“When I learnt about his tricks, I knew he would never win me again. He only concentrates on Catholics, neglecting the Anglicans which is wrong. Rubanda West people preferred me because I worked for all, not choosing one religion over the other” Hon. Sabiti said.

Banyenzaki who had been in parliament for fifteen years lost to Engineer Sabiti Denis in 2016 in what seemed like a landslide victory. He however choose to reclaim his seat in 2020 but lost to Sabiti who won by fifty two percent.

Banyezaki got thirty eight percent of the total election votes.