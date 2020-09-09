The training and orientation of NRM mobilisers in all districts of Uganda Kicked off at the end of last month with engagements in the three metropolitan districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono before extending to Eastern Uganda.

The exercise had kicked off at the start of the year before it was halted due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Eastern tour started with a visit to Busoga Subregion where hundreds of mobilisers, party leaders, members of the informal sector and heads of security councils in the 11 districts that make up Busoga were in attendance.

Key among the most high profile attendees at the event were Deputy Premier Ali Kirunda Kivejinja who was also the keynote speaker, new Army Spokesperson Gen. Flavia Byekwaso and the President’s Personal Assistant Milly Babirye Babalanda who was the chief facilitator of the exercise.

In the president’s message read by Babalanda, Museveni lauded the subregion foe their everlasting support to the regime which he said dates back in the 70s with late Samuel Kasadha who helped recruit FRONASA fighters in 1972 from the region in memory.

The exercise would extend to Mbale the following day Monday 7 for an engagement with both Bugishu and Bukedi at Mbale SS.

Here the President asked the voters to vote NRM overwhelmingly to ensure more development in the area.

On Tuesday 8, the Babalanda team headed to Sebei subregion where mobilisers from the three districts of Bukwo, Kwen and Kapchorwa were in attendance.

Today’s meeting in Soroti City is expected to attract attendance from 10 districts of the region which include Ngora, Kumi, Serere, Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Kaperebyong, Bukedea, Amuria,Katakwi, and Soroti.