Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is currently in a joyous mood after seeing the state Minister of labour Mwesigwa Rukutana remanded to Kitalya prison by Ntungamo Chief Magistrate’s court until September 15, 2020, when the court will pronounce itself on his bail application.

Lukwago’s happiness from the power which was expressed by Chief Magistrate Sarah Mponye Kolya after she denied the former Deputy Attorney General bail because Rukutana is one of the advocates that have been pushing for the amendment of the constitution to deny suspects with serious cases such as attempted murder right to bail.

“Fate is indeed a double-crosser; Mwesigwa Rukutana is one of those senior government officials who have been fervently pushing for the amendment of the Constitution to deny suspects on such serious crimes like attempted murder a right to bail!. One wonders why he and his loved ones are crying foul over the delayed delivery of the ruling in his bail application!” said Lukwago.

Rukutana was on Monday charged with attempted murder, assault, malicious damage of property and threatening violence. This follows the violence which erupted on Friday last week during the National Resistance Movement party primaries in the race for Rushenyi County parliamentary flag bearer.

It’s alleged that Rukutana shot and injured a one Rweiburingi, a supporter of Naome Kabasharira who defeated him. On Saturday he was arrested with his three escorts. On Monday he was remanded to Kakiika prison in Mbarara district. He appeared before the court on Tuesday for bail application which was unsuccessful.

Magistrate Mponye said that she needed more time to study Rukutana’s bail application pushing him to stay on remand until September 15 when she hopes to deliver her ruling.

Rukutana who once told Land Probe Commission boss Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to go hang or report him to God, his fate could be in jeopardy since president Yoweri Museveni has also warned that nobody should poke his or her nose in this case until justice prevails.

President Museveni was also among those individuals who did not want the court to grant Rukutana bail.“I hope the prosecution can continue to oppose bail so that Rukutana can face the law for the offences he is said to have committed. He must face the law, this type of impunity is not acceptable,” he said.