The National Resistance Movement’s [NRM] coordinators from the three districts that make up Sebei Subregion convened in Kapchorwa on Tuesday 8 for an orientation and training exercise to kick start their mobilisation for President Museveni’s presidential re-election next year.

Invited were regional and District Coordinators, members of the Women Councils while security officials from the various security organs in the area attended as observers.

Mr Ssewava Stephen – the National Communications Assistant in the Office of the national Chairman took the Coordinators through an orientation session where they were tipped on the role for which they were appointed and the challenges ahead.

Among others, the new force would be tasked to promote the 4 core principles of the party which include; patriotism, Pan Africanism, Democracy and Social transformation, promote and market party presidential flag bearer’s initiatives, remind Ugandans of their Civic duty to build the nation and maintain peace and stability, mobilise Ugandans to participate in government programs and updating the population on progressive party decisions.

Denis Ephraim Balwanirawa – Residential District For Kweni highlighted the commendable development efforts of the Government in the region which can be put to good use by the mobilisers while mobilising for the President.

He forinstance pointed out the Ngenge irrigation project which is 99% complete whereas the one known as Atari (both from Kwen) has been delayed by the COVID19 situation but will be commencing soon.

Hajjat Faridah Kibowa – the chairperson of the NRM Women’s council noted that even though it’s publicly known that Sebei is an NRM stronghold, this shouldn’t be taken for granted and hence the need to up the efforts in mobilisation to consolidate the party dominance in the subregion.

Presidential Personal Assistant Milly Babirye Babalanda who was the key note speaker for the day clarified on the perceived public confusion on the jurisdictions of her office and the Kyadondo based Party Secretariat of Kasule Lumumba.

She said the two were actually a team only that the one she heads will be charged will the role of mobilising for only the Presidential Candidate, while the Secretariat will be charged with all the elections of party flag bearers at all levels.

She however emphasised that whoever is recruited to mobilise for the President will entirely stick to the role without getting involved in campaigns for any other candidate at any other level.

She further noted thst the team of mobilisers commissioned is a conduit for the implementation of the village based campaign model where nationwide movement for Presidential candidates will be limited due to the occurrence of Coronavirus which has necessitated a door to door campaign model for the party flag bearer.

Through his message read by Babalanda, President Museveni hailed the region for their loyalty to the NRM party and also commended their efforts in resisting subversion in the area which had been mobilised by a one Julius Chelimo. By cooperating with security to resist this rebellion according to Museveni, Sebei had managed to save the region from an unnecessary bloodbath.

He concluded with a special message officially commissioning the group into a special task force to ensure his victory come next year.

The office of the NRM National Chairman had flagged of this exercise at the start of the year only to be halted due to the outbreak of COVID19 in March. They however resumed later last month, covering the metropolitan districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso before proceeding to Mbale early last week.