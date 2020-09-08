The Police in Kabale are hunting for unknown gunmen who shot dead a businessman near the Uganda – Rwanda border on Monday evening.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate has confirmed the shooting and identified the deceased as 50-year-old Silver Turyahikayo who’s a businessman at Mirama Hills border point in Ntungamo District.

Maate said that the yet to be identified gunmen attacked Turyahikayo at his residence in Kisasi village in Kamuganguzi Sub County near the Uganda – Rwanda border and shot him 3 times in the stomach before they fled the crime scene.

“The gunmen were traveling on an unidentified motorcycle and found the deceased standing at his residence where he is constructing a new house and shot him dead,” Maate said.

Maate said that the sound of the bullets attracted the neighbors who rushed to the scene, found Turyahikayo lying in a pool of blood.

“The OC Police Katuna was informed and he responded immediately and he rushed the victim to the Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Maate said.

The scene was visited by the team of detectives from Kabale Central Police Station led by the District Police Commander Brian Ampaire who commenced the Investigations.

The case of murder by shooting has been registered at Katuna Police Station under reference number SD 14/07/09/2020 to help in further investigation.