President Yoweri Museveni has summoned all leaders at different levels in Sembabule District for a meeting at State House.

According to a September,7,2020 letter by the Sembabule RDC Nickson Kabuye, the district leaders will meet Museveni on Thursday, September,10 .

“I have been directed to inform and invite you for a meeting with the President of Uganda. The meeting shall take place on Thursday 10, September 2020 at State House Entebbe. You are also informed to report to Mulago National Specialized Hospital on September 8, 2020 for Covid-19 tests as a must,” the letter reads in part.

The summoned leaders include the district chairperson, the NRM district chairperson, all Members of Parliament, all aspirants for the position of Member of Parliament, all sub county chairpersons (LC IIIs), and all NRM sub county chairpersons.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not yet known, the President is expected to discuss the NRM primaries in the district. Last week, the party Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi cancelled voting in Mawogola North and Mawogola West constituencies in the recently concluded party elections over violence.

In Mawogola West, the party electoral commission said it had postponed the polls to allow investigations into acts of violence against one of the candidates.

This followed accusations by Anifa Kawooya Bangirana that her opponent, Joseph Ssekabiito, the incumbent MP had ordered his supporters to beat her up.

In Mawogola North, two of the contestants are both close to the first family.

Shartis Musherure, who happens to be the daughter of Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and Godfrey Aine Kaguta who happens to be President Museveni’s younger brother are vying for the same position. Last week,both camps clashed during an election build-up leaving many injured, prompting the ruling party electoral commission to suspend the elections.