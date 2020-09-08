Kassanda South Member of Parliament (MP) Simeo Nsubuga has dumped ruling party National Resistance Movement and he has declared that he will stand as an Independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

This follows the Friday party primary elections where Michael Muhumuza was announced the winner, which Nsubuga claimed was not fair.

“I feel, and I am sure my victory was robbed. I followed the exercise everywhere and it was not free and fair. Many people were involved in the malpractices and so I cannot accept the results. I will, therefore, stand as an independent,” Nsubuga said on Saturday while addressing the media at his home at Myanzi Trading centre, Myanzu sub-county in Kassanda district.

“Many of the people now jubilating are from the Opposition.I put my life at stake for the NRM party. You all saw what I went through during togikwatako, I have been the powerpoint of NRM and my exit will affect the party.”

In his new campaign posters, Nsubuga uses a photo of the king of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and he also says he is ‘Omusajja wa Kabaka’ which literally translates to ‘Kabaka’s man’. He has done this to attract sympathy from Baganda to vote for him overwhelmingly.