Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has vowed to launch his Task Force office again on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 no matter the circumstances.

This office was meant to be launched last week on Tuesday, but the event was stopped by police on allegation that Chameleone and his team had not followed the Covid-19 health guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health.

As law enforcers, police acted very fast, fired rubber bullets and teargas to prevent this event from taking place, but according to Chameleone, Police made these allegations to excuse themselves from the violent action they exhibited on that day.

Not ready to give up! The musician turned politician has vowed to do it again and has rallied his fans to come through and be part of the launching of his new office which is located in Mengo, Balintuma road. The singer says that the office will be his command centre during the 2021 general elections.

A few days back, he disclosed that his team has already petitioned the Electoral Commission to investigate police’s violent action and also tasked his lawyers to communicate their intention to sue and even commence with legal proceedings against the Uganda Police.

“We have decided to re-organise the office launch activity next week, Tuesday 8th-Sept-2020 at 10:00am. We have duly communicated our programme to the police and expect maximum cooperation because we are also citizens of this country and deserve equal treatment,” He said recently.

And with everything being well highlighted, Chameleone believes that his next office launch event will be a major success.