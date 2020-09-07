Police in Rukungiri district is hunting for a man for allegedly burning his girlfriend which led to her death.

The suspect only identified as Amon burnt the girlfriend over unknown issues.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Susan Ayebazibwe, 26, resident of Kitunga village Kabingo Parish Buhunga sub-county Rukungiri district was found dead from her rented house a day after he had been seen hobnobbing with his boyfriend.

It is alleged that the love birds had been staying together at Kebisoni town, and were seen together on Saturday evening but later Amon disappeared as he has another woman in the village.

On Monday morning, the neighbor identified as Mercy Asiimwe who had gone to check on her found the door locked and there was no response which prompted her to call Amon who came and broke the door only to find Susan burnt and dead. Eyewitnesses suspected the love bird Amon to have done it,as he fled the place.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed that Amon (suspect) is on a hunt.

“The matter was immediately reported to police, scene visited and Postmortem done while efforts to trace for the suspect on run is being made, so that is brought to book for questioning.”Maate said.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB 1662/2020.