The National Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Gen Salim Saleh has mourned his wife Harriet Aber who died on Wednesday.

Ms Aber was found lifeless in her bed in the wee hours of the morning by her young children.

Ms Aber, a lawyer, succumbed to intestinal ulcers according to a joint autopsy report conducted by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police pathologists.

During her funeral in Gulu on Saturday, Gen. Saleh said he had lost an intelligent and reliable partner, a mother of his children and an advocate for land rights.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah said Ms Aber, a mother of three, was an example of a gift of talent put to good use, and was robust and steadfast in her advocacy for the rights of the less fortunate in society.

The death of such a Ugandan in her prime, he said, has denied the country the opportunity to fully utilise her energy, diligence and hard work in the country’s transformation agenda.

The deceased is survived by triplets, aged 10.