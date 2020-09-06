Uganda has registered two more covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 41.

According to the Ministry of Health, the victims are from Kampala and Jinja.

The Ministry also confirmed 128 new covid-19 cases. This brings the country’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to 3,667.

Of the new cases, 120 are from contacts and alerts with 95 cases from Kampala , Wakiso (13), Luweero (3), Nwoya (2), Amuru (1), Jinja (1), Kanungu (1), Manafwa (1), Maracha (1), Soroti (1) and Zombo (1).

Seven health workers and one truck driver also tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Currently, Uganda has 1,608 recoveries.