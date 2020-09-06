Dr Kizza Besigye’s abrupt insistence that he would not take part in next year’s Presidential elections a couple of months ago had generated a huge debate on what would be the role of the founder of Forum for Democratic Change-Uganda’s main opposition party for the remaining part of the struggle to dislodge President Yoweri Museveni’s 35 year old rule.

Besigye’s final decision two weeks ago had brought the matter to bed with both party President and Party Chairman Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Wasswa Biriggwa respectively being nominated last week to seek the party’s Presidential flag ahead of the 2021 general elections.

For many who had badly wanted the space occupied by the former Museveni physician for over two decades as the opposition main man, the announcement would draw tons of excitement and contentment for they strongly believed that retired senior army officer would be heading straight to Rwakabengo into what would be called a forced early retirement.

As for those on the ruling side, Besigye quitting elective politics would allow them sigh with relief following a two decade long hard fight with phrases like ” walk to work, Togikwatako, Tubalemese, ajjagenda” all reverberating bitter memories. This would thus imply that they would now have to face a new enemy in it’s primary formation, a task that would understandably be simpler as compared to the movement built by the retired colonel.

Unfortunately for the two groups, Besigye doesn’t seem to be poised for retirement. According to him, this is just the beginning.

The emergency of Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine among the ranks of opposition, and any of either Amuriat or Chairman Biriggwa could work as a decoy for Besigye to plot against his former master – Museveni undetected.

Having ruled out the electoral process as a vehicle lead to the liberation, Besigye has already made it clear that he would be resorting to plan B to frustrate Museveni and resultantly force him into a truce which will pave way for a transition.

“Elections have been heavily state-managed and as the opposition, our role has been to legitimise but this time, let me clearly separate my role now. We have agreed with my colleagues that we get somebody to lead plan A [the election] and you leave plan B for me,” he said recently.

While addressing journalists on Friday at his People’s Government office on Katonga road in Kampala, Besigye detailed what his Plan B would entail and how exactly it would go about ejecting the NRM 34 rule from State House.

Besigye’s Plan B is about fighting for the rights, freedoms, resources, justice. The mission of the fight is two-fold according to Besigye.

“We must fight for our survival particularly in these COVID19-deprived times, and we must organise specific groups (e.g. bodabodas, arcaders, students, health workers, workers with money in NSSF, tenants and landlords, religious leaders, etc) to fight against their specific forms of oppression,” Besigye said.

“Plan B draws from our long history of fighting for freedom from our colonisers. It is premised upon Article 3 of the Constitution of Uganda which gives us a constitutional duty of containing and reversing the usurping of our power. It is aimed at removing the dictatorship and reclaiming our power. Plan B supports Plan A of reclaiming power through the national elections. Plan A supports Plan B,” He added.

It’s also aimed at turning what he referred to as “all oppressed Ugandans” into fighters; freedom fighters without expressly explaining the methods through which this will be attained.

“How do we fight? There is a whole range of means, tools, methods and forms of fighting for freedom.”

He went on to explain that “As a freedom fighter you learn the hard way that the means of fighting are actually dictated by your oppressor,”

Additionally, Besigye highlights the importance of organization adding that without organisation, there would be agonization. Organisation calls for having a network of leaders who want to fight for the rights and freedoms. The People’s Government is a ready facilitator for these processes according to Besigye.

“We must fight! Prepare mentally, organise, train, and then fight. When we are ready, we shall engage in battles with those who have captured us. We shall fight until we win. Plan B is God’s plan because it is a plan for freedom,” He further elaborated.

Besigye’s new plan is indeed bad news for the Government with a busy campaign schedule ahead. Besides, the current COVID-19 scenario has caused a lot of destitution among the public whose livelihoods have greatly been affected by the pandemic, which could provide an easy spark for Besigye’s evil plot against Museveni’s government.

According to Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Joseph Tamale Mirundi, Besigye’s decision to pull out of the race could provide him with invaluable time to mobilize for his preferred presidential candidate – Amuriat, to deny Museveni the required 50+1% so as to force for a re-run with Amuriat winning in the east and North while Bobi Wine is tipped to win in Buganda.

Mirundi projects that Besigye would not allow participation in the re-run but instead call for mass demonstrations which would force Museveni into accepting a truce to give way for a Besigye preferred transition government.