Uganda has registered 186 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 3,539.

“The breakdown of the 186 new cases are: Contacts and alerts (176): Kampala (81), Gulu (33), Pader (15), Kapchorwa (9), Mukono (6), Kiryandongo (5), Mbale (5), Buikwe (3), Lamwo (3), Bududa (2), Iganga (2), Wakiso (2), Arua (1), Butalejja (1), Buvuma (1), Kanungu (1), Kibuku (1), Kukuube (1), Kitgum (1), Kyegegwa (1), Lira (1), Nebbi (1),” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

The Ministry also confirmed four Covid-19 deaths.

“This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to 39,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The cases are of a 51 year male from Kanungu District,56 year old male from Kampala, 79 year old female from Wakiso and 60 year old male from Kampala.

Meanwhile, Uganda has 1,608 recoveries.