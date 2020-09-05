Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the gun misuse incident by Labour Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana has proved that Uganda needs to be liberated as soon as possible.

In his Facebook post on Monday, Bobi Wine said in a ‘sane’ country, Rukutana should by now be under arrest or forced to resign due to his unscrupulous actions.

“Our struggle is about taming the gun! How do you explain a Minister using a gun to shoot at and intimidate his opponents in an election? In a sane country, Mr. Rukutana should now be under arrest, and definitely he should have already resigned or removed from office. We have a lot of work to do to restore sanity to this our country, “the presidential hopeful said on Saturday.

On Friday, Rukutana tried shot at his rivals during the NRM party primaries.

In a video making rounds on social media, Rukutana is seen picking an AK47 rifle from his police guard and advancing towards a car occupied by unidentified people.

The guard then quickly removed the magazine from the gun, preventing the minister from shooting people.

The incident followed unprecedented violence in Rubaare (the minister’s home town) where Rukutana is battling Naome Kabasharira in the Rushenyi NRM MP primaries.

Voting in some parts of Rushenyi, Ntungamo District, Western Uganda, were on Friday postponed over violence.

However, Rukutana defended himself saying that he was forced to pick a gun from his guard to to protect himself from armed people.

But his rivals said he was bribing people at his home which they raided to collect evidence.