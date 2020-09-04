Kamuli District District embattled NRM Administrator Solomon Trevor Baleke on Thursday 3 narrowly survived death when angry youth thumped him badly after accusing him of embezzling party funds.

Mr Baleke had just been released from Jinja police station where he was held last week for allegedly misappropriating party funds which was meant to facilitate the recently held youth elections in the district.

Upon his return from Kyadondo where he had been summoned to explain himself on the matter, Baleke had come to the office to prepare for today’s NRM primaries where he defied calls from the angry youths to vacate the District party premises until he clears the money in question.

In defiance, Baleke said he wouldn’t leave his office since it’s only Secretary General Kasule Lumumba with the authority to order him out as she is the one that appointed him.

He went on to attend a District Party Executive meeting which was also attended by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and Chaired by District Party Chairman Samuel Bamwoole.

According to Prossy Mwanjuzi, an eye witness, no sooner had the meeting started than a group of angry youth stormed the premises and overpowered the Speaker’s security to grab Baleke from the meeting and started beating him.

It was not until Kadaga called for reinforcements from Kamuli Police station that Baleke was saved from the group who had badly beaten him and torn his clothes into pieces.