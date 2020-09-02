The Court of Appeal has set free Tabliq leader Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, who was in 2017 sent sentenced to life imprisonment over terrorism.

Sheikh Kamoga was set free on Wednesday.

The other convicts set free are Sheikhs Siraje Kawooya, Murta Mudde Bukenya, Fahad Kalungi, Abdu Salaam Ssekayanja alias Kasim Mulumba and Yusuf Kakande.

In 2017, the International Criminal Division of the High Court presided over by justices Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Percy Night Tuhaise and Jane Kiggundu convicted the appellants of terrorism, but cleared them of the charge of murder of sheikhs Mustafa Bahiga and Hassan Kirya.

The court sentenced Kawooya, Kamoga, Mudde Bukenya and Kalungi to imprisonment for the rest of their lives. Ssekayanja and Kakande were jailed 30 years.

Being dissatisfied with their conviction and sentence, they petitioned the Court of Appeal requesting to trash their conviction.

In their appeal, the group listed 10 grounds which they wanted the Court of Appeal to base on to set aside their conviction.