A presidential spirant identified as Mwine Fank Mubangizi is in shock after a girl from Nansana disappeared after taking his Shs1 million in love deal gone wrong.

In a telephone conversation with Watchdog, Mr Mwine narrated his unforgettable ordeal, revealing that it all started online where a girl who identified herself as Namuddu Patience, a fresh Makerere graduate from Nansana told the horny politician that she was in search for a respectable and trustable man to settle with in a serious relationship.

Flabbergasted by this queen’s beauty according to the photos shared online, Mwine instantly proposed a meeting where Namuddu would travel to Ishaka to meet her digital man.

The romantic campuser accepted Mwine’s proposal with almost no resistance at all as long as the latter provided for her transport fare from Nansana to Ishake where the Kiruhura born Mwine works as a banker.

Without wishing to lose a single minute, he agreed to send 100,000 shillings to this gorgeous new sweetheart so he would fly into a paradise of romance with her the following night.

Namuddu shared a mobile number onto which Mwine was to send the money. It was in the names of Tumukunde Monica according to the WhatsApp chat shared by Mwine.

The drama however ensued when by mistake, Mwine sent Shs1m instead of the Shs100,000 agreed on and wanted the girl from Nansana to return the change.

Mwine froze when his repeated calls to Namuddu went unanswered for days with constant contacts on WhatsApp and Facebook yielding similar results.

When we tried to call on the number which Mwine was allegedly given for the mobile money transaction, it was received by a man who hung up as soon as we introduced Mwine’s issue in the discussion.