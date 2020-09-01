Singer Hillary Kiyaga famously known as Dr Hilderman has cleared the air regarding allegations that he abandoned National Unity Platform (NUP) opposition party for ruling party-NRM.

For the past few days, there have been media reports that Bobi Wine’s right hand man had landed a mega political deal with NRM that made him dump the Kamwokya based outfit.

It was alleged that the ‘mazongoto’ singer had also chickened out of the Mawokota MP race where he was supposed to face off with Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

It was further reported that the powerful Minister had over the last few months courted events promoter Balaam Barugahara in a bid to convince him plead with Hilderman to drop his parliamentary bid in exchange for some juicy offer from the ruling side.

“After a long period of playing hard to get, we have established that Hilderman, one of the few musicians that have stayed by Bobi Wine’s side through thin and thick has finally succumbed to Balaam’s trickery, giving up on his strong ally in the process,” an online news website claimed.

However, Hilderman has denied joining NRM.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the singer said it was true he visited State House, but he went to the one that belongs to Bobi Wine in Magere, Gayaza (Bobi Wine’s home). He also vowed never to trade his NUP allegiance for any other political party.

“It’s true I went to state house MAGERE and I went with these guys in picture and it’s true THE 1ST LADY PREPARED FOR US COFFEE. Nabweteme PROPAGANDA TEAM Mbatumideko,” Hilderman disclosed.