As the war over Bobi Wine’s age and academic qualifications seemed to be a totally won affair for controversial city Lawyer Male Kiwanuka Mabirizi, Bobi Wine was left with only one man to turn to for wise counsel.

The incident had attracted the attention of the public, with the office of National Chairman of NRM at Kyambogo becoming the first high profile institution to publicly issue a statement on the matter.

In protest, some pro Kyagulanyi advocates including Nkunyingi Muwada also petitioned the country’s Electoral Commission to avail President Museveni’s academic credentials to the public, a request that’s yet to be honoured by the Byabakama Commission.

As the fiasco raged on, Mabirizi would go ahead to appeal to the Ugandans National Examinations Board [UNEB], National Identification and Registration Authority [NIRA], the Electoral Commission [EC] and Makerere University to avail more information that would help in the prosecution of the National Unity Platform- NUP Presidential flag bearer.

Naturally, Bobi Wine was expected to come out instantly and issue a statement as the only sure way of mitigating the damage that seemed to be inflicted upon his young revolutionary movement.

Party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi however was swift to advise the flamboyant youthful Presidential hopeful against such a move to the shock of many closer associates of the Kyadondo East Lawmaker!

A source from within the Kamwokya based political group intimated to this website that even though most members feared that any delay would threaten the progress of the young party ahead of the general election, Ssenyonyi saw and explained things from a completely different angle.

To him, what mattered was that there was a clear and believable explantation and that it didn’t matter how much the accusers tainted their image as long as they were on standby for a rebuttal at the right time.

“Let’s give them time to exhaust all they think they have against us. This is an opportunity for us to get our meaningfully to the public out there. When we finally come out to issue our statement, they will all freeze, ” Ssenyonyi is quoted to have told the NUP high command at Kamwokya last week.

Begrudgingly, all the members at the crisis meeting agreed to trust Ssenyonyi who has on more than one occasion been the main man to offer solutions in more complex situations including the Andrew Mwenda saga a few weeks ago.

As categorically projected by the smart brained former Nation Media scribe, Bobi Wine’s statement of clarification on August 31 came at just the right time when his critics have nothing more left to pin him down.

As expected, the group will most likely be forced to disappear into hiding or try something fresh as the lucky man from Magere enjoys a cup of coffee smiling from ear to ear with his trusted aide Ssenyonyi.