The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is back in Uganda.

The king who travelled by road from a holiday in Kenya arrived in Uganda on Tuesday evening.

Watchdog Uganda a few days ago published the exclusive on Kabaka Ronald Mutebi, which said, “Kabaka Ronald Mutebi on leave in Kenya’s Masai Mara”.

The story which went viral, said after a busy schedule that saw Kabaka Mutebi celebrate his 27th anniversary, he had decided to take his annual two months leave in Kenya’s Masai Mara.

Sources within Buganda Kingdom, said “Every year Kabaka Mutebi takes his leave after the coronation anniversary between August and September. It usually lasts two months. He has done this every year since he was enthroned 36th Kabaka of Buganda.”

After the coronation anniversary celebrations at the Mengo Palace, Kabaka Mutebi appeared at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to update his diplomatic passport to enable him take this break.

“After that he drove to Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta gave him some of his presidential guards who picked him from Malaba and drove him all the way to the Masai Mara,” the source added. “He is very safe being looked after by Kenya’s elite security forces,” a source confirmed.

Kabaka Mutebi has always wanted to witness the annual migration of the animals from Tanzania to Kenya and this time he decided to go and witness what one could say is the world’s greatest wonders.

“He decided to witness the Serengeti wildebeest migration when there are less tourists given his security detail,” the source added.

While in Kenya, Kabaka Mutebi met his friends among them was President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and also did some personal work.

For the past couple of weeks, rumours gained momentum claiming that, His Majesty was ill. The rumour was spread by social media talking heads, whose intention was mainly to grab the attention of unsuspecting followers or divert people’s attention from real issues affecting the country.

Although Katikkiro Peter Charles Mayiga made a statement to this effect, assuring Buganda that their Kabaka was okay, the talking heads went ahead, until when they sadly announced the ‘Kabaka dead’. The idiocy had gone too far.