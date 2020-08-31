Amidst an escalating saga surrounding the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu where he has been faulted for altering his age to appear younger, the lawmaker has finally come out to clear the air on the matter.

City Lawyer Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka had come out to question the Kyadondo East lgislator’s suitability for the Presidency, an office he has already announced will be contesting for in the next general elections.

Mabirizi says the legislator could have lied about his age – something that could cast his integrity into close scrutiny as an untrustworthy citizen trusting the nation with would be a great risk on the part of the public.

Mabirizi would go on to write to the Electoral Commission, Uganda National Examinations Board [UNEB], National Identification and Registration Authority [NIRA] and Makerere University in a bid to find tangible incriminating evidence against the presidential hopeful.

Having detected some glaring anomalies in Kyagulanyi’s documents, the controversial lawyer would go on to request court in Wakiso to issue arrest warrants against Bobi Wine for allegedly issuing false information to court a case for which a ruling has not yet been issued.

All along, the unpredictable politician has been as silent as a cemetery, giving his attack all the time to enjoy his game as he (Bobi Wine) watched.

Just at the time when it appeared as though he was beaten hands down, with his supporters and followers blown away and demoralized, Bobi Wine, as usual swung into action, flying higher as usual.

With utmost clarity, the charismatic NUP leader has sent the popular lawyer to the dustbin of irrelevancy by systematically explaining all the contested issues embedded in Mabirizi’s reasons against him which could force the Lawyer back to the drawing board ( if any at all).

In a detailed statement issued on Monday 31, Bobi Wine details his education journey from pre School to the university where he says he was first admitted to parsue a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences before finally opting out on account of lacking tuition money.

A true academic nomad as one would put it, Bobi Wine mentions over six primary schools he attended before finally seating his primary leaving examinations in 1992.

He says that while in primary six, his late father requested the school to allow him try out PLE, which he passed and proceeded to secondary.

On the anomalies in her age, Wine confidently insists that he was indeed born in 1982 contrary to what his other documents state as 1980.

He however explains that the school administration at Kanoni Catholic School had advised that he gets his age altered a bit so it could match with his other counterparts seating the exams at the centre and so that’s how it was extended by two years.

Bobi Wine says he has lived with this anomaly throughout his education journey until at a time when he needed to get a passport that he swore a court affidavit and rectified the anomaly to read his real date of birth as 1982.

On why he had to go through a record twelve schools before completing his A Level education, Bobi Wine explained that his life had been a real hussle which could draw voter sympathy to the man who is seeking to replace Museveni come next year.

Besides throwing Mabirizi’s relevancy in doubt, the matter has provided Bobi Wine with a degree of publicity that he badly needs especially at this time when it counts a lot for his name to go out there before an election where public gatherings are prohibited.

Besides, it’s an heaven sent opportunity for Mr Kyagulanyi to answer the big questions about his accademic and age that would most certainly come up in the later stages of his political career.

An explanation that he opted out of a social science course for a Government sponsored Diploma in Music makes a lot of sense as it goes a long way in identifying the pop star with majority of poor Ugandans who have had to settle for less than what they needed in life on account of poverty.

But that’s not all. Wine narrates how he is a continuing student at the Kamwokya based Cavendish university where he is persuing a dream in law besides some other qualification from the world’s famed Cambridge University – further highlighting his potential for the highest office of the land.