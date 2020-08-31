Kampala Woman Member of Parliament hopeful Dr Stella Nyanzi has revealed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has won back her trust after publicly giving information that facilitated her to renew her trust in his leadership.

For the past few days, Bobi Wine has been under spotlight over his controversial age and academic qualifications. The issue was brought to light by city lawyer Male Mabirizi who has since vowed to have the Kyadondo East MP prosecuted for lying about his age.

Stella Nyanzi has also been on Bobi Wine’s neck accusing him of being a serial liar.

“For me, it is the dishonesty that is disturbing. If he (Bobi) was born in 1980, he lied about 1982. If he was born in 1982, he lied about 1980. Lying about something as banal as one’s age reveals immense possibility of lying about much more,” Nyanzi, a former lecturer at Makerere University said recently.

“Call it trivia on my part, but this seemingly small matter raises deep questions about trust. How do we trust the words of a man who lies about his age?”

Now after Bobi Wine clearly explaining himself today regarding his age and education Background, Nyanzi has found him worth her support and trust again.

“I have keenly watched and attentively listened to Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi’s statement given in response to allegations of dishonesty about his age(s), date(s) of birth, different names on national certificates of education, disparities in school attendance and contradicting months of sitting his national examination. I am glad to have amplified the voices of those who asked the important questions. I celebrate the principal of People Power for finally seeing the value of both accountable and responsive leadership. I appreciate him for taking the time to engage with and explain the seeming disparities. I applaud him for his honesty in explaining how and why his father altered his actual date of birth, describing clearly why he studied P6 and P7 in one year, and poignantly detailing his troubled journey through school. I was struck by how poverty impacted upon his education trajectory,” Nyanzi said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I found Hon. Kyagulanyi deeply endearing when he boldly embraced his failures in the national examinations. I was touched by the story of how he dropped out of his first university admission to study Social Sciences, because of lack of tuition fees. He went further to draw from the challenges he faced in school and encourage other struggling students to persevere in spite of financial hardships, constant change of school and poor performance.”

Nyanzi further said that from Bobi Wine’s explanation, she now understands how President Yoweri Museveni character assassinates and deploys smear campaigns against his main opponents.

“Today is a good day for the liberation struggle in Uganda. Bobi Wine has won back my trust by publicly giving information that facilitated me to renew my trust in his leadership. I am glad that he responded to each of the questions I raised. Responsive accountable leaders are a treasure for our liberation! Eeeh, Bobi Wine oyeeeeeee! People Power.”