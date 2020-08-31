Shafik Ntege – the Luwero District’s National Resistance Movement party Administrative Secretary has been suspended to allow investigations into the alleged misappropriation of party funds amounting to Shs27 million.

The money was meant to facilitate flag bearers in the recent village youths committee elections. The NRM district executive has also resolved to close the office until investigations are completed.

Ronald Ndawula the Luweero district NRM chairperson explains that according to acknowledgement receipt obtained from the party secretariat, Ntege received Shs 27,270,000 on August 16 to facilitate 606 party flag bearers in the August 17 village youths committee elections.

45,000 was meant to be given to each of the candidates but not a coin was given out neither was the district executive informed of the whereabouts of the funds, promoting them to suspend the errant official.

Rogers Mulindwa the spokesperson of NRM secretariat confirmed that Ntege received the money to facilitate the village youths flag bearers and should be held accountable. Mulindwa advised the executive committee to open up a case against Ntege at the police for investigations and later notify the secretariat over the matter.

Over the weekend, angry youths stormed district executive committee meeting at Luweero Diocese Guest House and tasked the members to pay their money or else they boycott the parish youths council elections planned for next week.

Hassan Ndawula the chairperson of Luweero Central zone says that they need the facilitation as approved by President Yoweri Museveni to enable them to mobilise for other upcoming elections. Other youths accused NRM party leaders of corruption and selfishness. When contacted Ntege promised to call back saying that he was in a meeting.

In a related development, some NRM officials from Kamuli District were on Sunday arrested and detained at Jinja Central Police Station on similar charges, while party communications chief Emmanuel Dombo confirmed that a number of party officials had been nabbed on corruption related charges with others on the run.