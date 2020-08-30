President Yoweri Museveni has said that he will meet with the national covid-19 taskforce next Tuesday to decide on fate of schools, places of worship and others sectors that are still under suspension over covid-19 lockdown.

President Museveni made the revelation on Saturday during the National prayers for covid-19 at State House Entebbe.

“The national Covid-19 taskforce will meet on Tuesday to see what to do with the schools, churches, bars, and others. But people should be the custodians of their own health,” the President said.

Museveni also appreciated the people of Uganda who heed to government calls on the prevention of covid-19 but bashed the people of Kampala who he said listen to many wrong pieces of advice that has in turn made Kampala a hotspot for the novel virus.

“There’s no doubt that God punishes people once they get out of the way. This problem of COVID 19 came from eating bats. Ebola came from eating monkeys. The issue of what to eat must be addressed. People should never have eaten bats or monkeys. Let’s listen to what God is telling us but also discipline ourselves and use our God-given knowledge to solve these problems. Unlike AIDS, we shall get a vaccine and cure for Covid-19. But in the meantime, let us avoid it by being disciplined,” he said.

Adding,”I am glad that the majority of Ugandans listened to our message. There is a minority that doesn’t listen and still pose a problem. The saying goes, “Too many cooks spoil the broth.” In Kampala, people listen to multiple advice, explaining why cases are highest here.”

Currently, Uganda has a total of 29 COVID-19 fatalities, of which 20 are from Kampala, 3 from Mbale and others are from Kiryandongo, Namisindwa, Kapchorwa, Kikuube and Wakiso districts.

“I would like to use this occasion to appeal to Ugandans that (Obwato buffa magoba) the boat disintegrates as it nears the shore. We have a few months to finish this issue but we should not fail now.”