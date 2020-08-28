Nkenge is a humble village with poor infrastructure development. The community leaders are struggling to ensure that people’s lives are changed much as the cost of living remains high. By the time Black Firm foundation traversed the deep villages of Mutukula border amidst tight security on road due to Covid-19 pandemic guidelines as passed by President Museveni- Samuel Byekwaso, 50-years-old, also a father of five children had waited since dawn for the founders of the Foundation.

Formerly a student at Masaka Secondary School,Lordin Lubega is very eager to change the lives of people in Kyotera suburbs with the little meagre money they save with his fellow colleagues; Agley Tushabe, Emmy Mulisa and Vincent Kitenda and Betty Naziwa and Olga Mbabazi in Black Farm Foundation.

“We started slowly with my friends and I hope to go as far because the good thing now is that people who are willing to join us are there,” says a soft-spoken Lubega.

“It was a dream come true for us because over the years we wanted to formulate a group of people who are willing to give back to the community,” added Lubega fully clad in a black trouser.

Byekwaso, smiling ear-to-ear upon receiving a sack of 10 kilograms of posho, beans and sugar says they are struggling to fulfill their obligations in the family ever since the Covid-19 pandemic annihilated the world.

“I normally do brick making to get money. Altogether it is a struggle to cater for these children much as we work hard to make ends meet,” says Byekwaso.

It is blindingly obvious that Byekwaso is sitting on a time bomb if he can’t work hard to full-fill his obligations as a family man.

The kids, 5, are schooling at Nkenge primary school and footing the school fees bills remains a challenge to Byekwaso.

“I sometimes do farming and I’ve been able to grow beans which I normally sell on negotiable prices. The market is readily available but we are challenged with enough land and capital to invest wholly in farming,” adds Byekwaso.

It is not only Byekwaso who is struggling to make ends meet in the deep villages of Mutukula, Kyotera suburbs.

“We have drastically faced a lot of challenges. We’ve struggled to get food and water. It is really tough for us and we’ve been yearning for the well-wishers including the president to come to our rescue,” rants Charles Sseremba, 45-years-old also a father of 9 children.

Married to Florence Namatovu, Sseremba however, welcomes the tangible materials; sacks of maize floor and beans donated by Black Farm Foundation.

“It is a great day. Great moment for us. As a family such food means a lot to us, “added Sseremba after receiving food stuffs from Olga Mbabazi.

The village, Nkenge, has seen Mercy Nakisozi, 45-years-old producing 5 children.

Edwin Mawanda and Polyn Nabadda who have conversely struggled with their mother Nakisozi to earn a living says they would love to become a lawyer and a midwife respectively.

But for that to materialize, Nabadda says they need assistance from well-wishers to ensure that they are assisted in tuition.

“If we had enough resources we would have been in the better schools. At Nkenge, the school fees remains a challenge to my mother as our father left us some years ago,” shares Nabadda.

As a home, it is a dilapidated latrine that welcomes you on the left, much as the mother, Nakisozi is very hopeful that one days the chapter of life would change.

“We rare pigs, chicken and ducks which we sometimes sell to earn a living,” adds Nakisozi.