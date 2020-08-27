President Yoweri Museveni has declared 29th August 2020, a day of National prayers and a Public Holiday.

The President says he has decided to declare a public holiday after a certain Ugandan went and told him that God had told him in a vision that Museveni should organise National Prayers, scientifically organised, for God to deliver Ugandans from COVID-19.

“Therefore, by the powers given to the President of Uganda by Section 2(2) of the Public Holidays Act, I declare the 29th of August 2020, a day of National Prayers and a Public Holiday. Stay in your houses or Compounds and pray,” Museveni said in a statement on Thursday.

” I have invited a few religious leaders to come to Entebbe State House and pray together with Janet and myself when you are all watching on TV or listening on Radios.”

Museveni has further appealed to all Ugandans to join the massive act of supplication.

“Mushabe, muryaheebwa, musherure, muryazoora”, I remember from our priests at Kyamate in 1950s.This is in the Book of Matthew chapter 7 verse 7. In English it says: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.”

Currently, Uganda has 2,679 cumulative confirmed cases with 28 deaths.