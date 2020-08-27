Five people on Wednesday evening died and one survived when the canoe they were travelling in capsized at lake Bunyonyi in Rubanda district

It’s alleged that the people who were traveling from Ndekura landing site in Hamukaka village Kyenyi parish Muko sub county Rubanda district, drowned before crossing to the other side of Karambo village Ikamiro parish Muko sub county.

These include Ayebazibwe Glorious ,20, of Karambo village Ikamiro Parish, who had gone for a visit and on her way back before they crossed the lake, was escorted by her two biological sisters of whom all drowned and died.

Theyvare Kyogabirwe Pretty aged 9 years and Ninsiima Ronah aged 8 years.

On the crew was also a six year old girl only identified as Shanitah and another and a seven months baby whose particulars could not readily be established.

The sailor one Dalton Niwampa aged 22 years of Karambo village survived by swimming to yet unknown location.

Preliminary reports indicate that the drowning came as a result of too much wind on the shores and excess loading because the capacity of the canoe is three people but instead had six people on board.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate, tye Scene has been visited by Muko police station personnel and the deceased bodies are still under water pending retrieval.

This case has been registered at MUKO police station under file number SD 19/26/08/2020.