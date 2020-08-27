A section of politicians in the districts of Kabale and Rubanda have decried the increasing advertising rates on radio stations ahead of 2021 general elections.

Adrine Tibenda, who’s contesting for the women local council V seat for Bufundi subcounty in Rubanda district says only rich politicians have booked for advertising, leaving them out. She has called on radio proprietors to consider lower local government councilors.

Mucunguzi Isaac Rushoga also contesting for the chairperson local council three for Northern Division in Kabale Municipality says he was barred from campaigning on radio due to higher prices, and opted for home to home campaigns. He has called on government to advise on other ways of campaigning, because they cannot afford paying radio stations.

The station manager of Voice of Kigezi radio Andrew Agaba commenting on the matter said the radios had other adverts before campaigns came in, so they had to stop them for political campaigns. He also revealed that radio stations needed to finance staff and other utilities to manage the campaign period, hence the increase in the campaign rates.

According to the recently issued guidelines by the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC),media stations shall ensure that all the advertising space and airtime is not bought by one party and therefore all candidates must be given an opportunity to purchase campaign airtime where they so request.

UCC also guided that no media will discriminate between candidates or give preference to some candidates or political party.