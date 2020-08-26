Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) has reduced its school dues by 50% for students enrolling for its running school programs.

KISU, the best international School in Uganda, prepares learners to be global citizens. The school located in Bukoto prides in “educating today’s children for tomorrow’s world”.

The school management now has announced the special Covid19 discount which will be rolled out online. It means educators at KISU will be engaging with learners via digital spaces, and still retain that personal care for each student, as is the case during normal school times.

The Wednesday announcement comes at a time the country is gripped in fear of the spread of Covid19 pandemic yet, children are locked up at home without engagements with their teachers. The lockdown has stressed up parents and their children, with no end of Covid19 pandemic in sight.

As an international school, KISU is able to seamlessly carry on teaching without physical interaction.

School proprietor and education investor Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia told the media on Wednesday that the discount is meant to give parents financial relief.

“KISU is offering big bursaries to Ugandans and other residents in Uganda as a COVID special. All classes online are fully operational,” he said.

Dr. Ruperalia encouraged all Ugandan parents wishing to have a taste of the specialized school to visit the Admissions office at the school premises in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

“Let them visit the admissions office for details as well as the the school website,” he directed.

He added that parents may also wish to contact Mr. Daman, the head of admission at KISU, directly on Telephone number 0752 711 882/890. Email admissions@kisu.com

KISU education prepares its learners to live and work across the globe.