The NRM is determined to bring all serious political players together for Uganda and Africa’s unity, President Museveni has said.

The President made the remarks on Monday as he oversaw the swearing in of Sarah Kanyike as the State Minister for the Elderly and the Disabled at State House Entebbe.

“I am happy to see that Sarah Kanyike has responded to our strategy. You are most welcome to supporting our strategy of maximizing unity and minimizing divisions,” President Museveni said.

Ms Kanyike was a member of the Democratic Party who until elevation to Cabinet had served as Kampala’s Deputy Lord Mayor. She was approved as minister by Parliament on July 28th.

Accompanied by her brother, Hajj Kalifa Kanyike, and other close family members, Ms Kanyike swore to an oath allegiance and secrecy administered by the Head of Public Service, Mr. John Mitala.

President Museveni also had sympathies for Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago after his number two was prized away from City Hall.

“I want to sympathize with my son Lukwago because he almost got a heart attack. I am very sorry for him because I captured a big fish from my old party, DP,” President Museveni said.

Going down memory lane, Mr. Museveni recalled how after Idi Amin’s defeat in 1979, they had formed the UNLF at Moshi to unite the country from the fragmentation created by Amin.

“We said let us come together and defeat divisions. We then formed UNLF. I am happy to welcome our people who have been insisting on fragmentation instead of unity. What we need now is maximum unity,” the President said.

He also celebrated other leaders who have embraced thus unity like Ministers Betty Amongi, Beti Kamya, Nakiwala Kiyingi, Beatrice Anywar, Maria Mutagamba (Rip) among others.

“This is the strategy of NRM to bring stability in your country,” President Museveni said.

Present were Minister for Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, State Minister for Youth Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi among others.