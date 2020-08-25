Police has arrested it’s police officer and his son at Wandegeya police station over a viral video in which a drank person in police uniform, shouting opposition People Power slogans while castigating the Government in power.

The two suspects have been identified as Inspector of Police [IP] Luben Ngasaki, a police officer attached to Wandegeya Police Station, and his son, Walter Mumbere.

According to a police statement issued on Tuesday 25, the incident happened on 23/8/2020 at around 9pm in Wandegeya Police Station.

Mumbere, a civilian, picked the uniform in the police barracks while his father was away from home and wore it.

Mumbere, who was drank, moved out while making uncoordinated statements, which raised suspicion that he wasn’t a police officer.

He was arrested and taken to the station where it was established that he wasn’t a police officer.

He has since been charged with being in possession of government stores whereas his father Inspector of Police Ngasaki has been charged with neglect of duty since he failed to protect government stores.

Both suspects are detained at Wandegeya Police Station pending court.

IP Ngasaki is likely to appear in our disciplinary court while the son will appear in criminal court.

“We want to advise all police officers to guard jealously all the police kits and equipment in their possession and not allow their relatives and children to play with them,”Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson SP Patrick Onyango said on Tuesday.