Lawyer Nkunyinji Muwada’s appeal to have the Electoral Commission release President Museveni’s academic documents could turn to be a death blow for his leader Robert Kyagulanyi after the office of the National Chairman NRM in Kyambogo pledged to cooperate in the lawyer’s search for the truth about the President’s suitability for leadership.

In a statement issued on the official media channels of the President’s Kyambogo offices on Monday, Nkunyingi’s action was described as a politically motivated move in reaction to a demand by lawyer Male Mabirizi for the academic records of 2021 presidential aspirant and MP Kyadondo East, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

They also faulted Nkunyingi for trying to use the legal excuse to cover up the inadequacies of the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader so as to divert public attention from the original concern in regard to his credentials with conflicting dates of birth and other inconsistencies, the details of which had shocked sections of the public and have cast more doubt on his suitability for leadership.

In response however the statement stressed that Museveni’s academic documents were readily available to the public for he is a public servant who has served in the various offices. As such, anyone could still access them from the different institutions where he studied or even served in the public service without bothering with the lengthy EC process.

‘On the other hand, NRM National Chairman Museveni’s academic papers are a public record which can be accessed by anyone. There is nothing to hide since he has used them consistently ever since he began his journey in public service and national leadership. Anyone can go to any school or Government agency and the records will correspond.” They wrote.

They also said the private political office (Office of the National Chairman) at Kyambogo could also provide certified copies to whoever needs them.

The President’s public statement will be interpreted to be an admission for a challenge that Muwada might have aimed for which could mount more pressure on the Kamwokya group who have since opted to remain tight lipped thus raising uncertainties over Bobi Wine’s Presidential bid next year.