The Uganda Police Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye has tested positive for Covid-19.
The former police Spokesperson confined the development on Sunday.
“BAD NEW!! I’AM #COVID19 POSITIVE,” Kasingye tweeted.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Health announced 97 new covid-19 cases adding to the 318 infections confirmed a day earlier.
The cumulative total confirmed cases now is 2,263 but with recoveries 1,226.
