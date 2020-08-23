A City Lawyer identified as Loyce Apia has petitioned the High Court of Uganda seeking orders compelling the Electoral Commission to avail her with all academic papers of Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

The petition comes a few days after another Lawyer Male Mabirizi asking for the academic papers of Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine after observing some disparities in his age and education.

According to what Kyagulanyi reported to the public about his age and education, it would mean that he sat for his A levels at an incredible age of 15 years where majority of Ugandans at that time would be in primary seven or senior One.

The Electoral Commission has since released the politician’s academic records to the lawyer who has also released them to social media, drawing the public into a fierce debate over the suitability of National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Presidency due to his average performance at both O and A levels of education.

The results further reveal that contrary to what had been reported that the singer holds a bachelor’s degree in Music, he is actually a holder of a lower class diploma in the particular discipline.

If the petitioner succeeds in having court force the Electoral Commission to avail Museveni’s academic papers as it did to Mabirizi, it could help to settle the over three decade long debate on his actual age and level of Education.

The High Court will hear and determine Loyce’s petition next week.