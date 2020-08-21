Police in Kabale and Kigezi on Friday arrested over 100 people during ongoing intensified operations against people who still defy the presidential directives and Ministry of Health preventive measures to minimize the spread of covid-19.

Speaking to our reporter, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate said People have relaxed when it comes to implementing the regulations, putting the lives of other people at stake.

“People have relaxed by making unnecessary movements without keeping distance and not putting on masks, boda boda cyclists carrying more than one passengers and not following the instructions as were given to mention but a few. When you hear the number of the sick and death increasing, it’s because people have taken it as a joke something we shall not allow,”Maate said.

“These operations will continue until people themselves take everything serious and abide by the standard operating procedures.”