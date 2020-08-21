Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi has warned the party’s Secretary for national mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe not to dare contest as an independent for the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat come 2021 general elections.

On Tuesday Turinawe lost in the FDC party primaries to Dr Warren Tumwine Nuwagaba. Nuwagaba polled 130 votes against Turinawe’s 65 votes. The incumbent MP Roland Mugume Kaginda was also defeated.

Following the outcome, Turinawe rejected the results saying that the electoral process was marred by voter bribery. She alleged that Nuwagaba bribed voters with 400,000-500,000 shillings. Turinawe added that she cannot back a candidate whose victory is questionable.

“For that matter, I will contest as an independent candidate for the Rukungiri Municipality MP seat. To redeem our party from people who are being used by juntas,” she said.

Also, Winnie Joseline Babihuga, who lost to the incumbent Betty Muzaniira for the Rukungiri Woman MP seat, announced that she will contest on an independent ticket. Both Babihuga and Turinawe claimed that their supporters asked them to come as independents because they didn’t agree with the results from the party’s electoral commission.

However, FDC leaders in Rukungiri and at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi have cautioned Turinawe and Babihuga not to weaken the strength of the party in that district.

“Any FDC member who will contest as an independent candidate or support independent candidates will face disciplinary action. We shall not tolerate anybody. Any FDC member must respect the electoral commission of the party,” said Nandala.

Also, the FDC Chairperson Rukungiri District Virginia Kyarugahi, said that the decision of both Turinawe and Babihuga will weaken the party’s support in the area.