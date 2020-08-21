Five Members of Parliament in the 10th August house on the Democratic Party ticket have been honored with 2020 Green Prize in Political Leadership, a Democratic Party award recognising courageous, visionary and collaborative political leadership in the Democratic Party.

Last week, 11 DP legislators defected to Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party leaving Uganda’s oldest political party with only five MPs.

Deo Kiyingi of Bukomansimbi South Constituency, Mary B. Kabanda of Masaka District, Lutamaguzi Semakula of Nakaseke South, Lyandro Komakech Gulu Municipality and Peter Okot of Tooci County were this week named the Green Political Leaders of the Year 2020.

The newly established annual prize, which recognises outstanding Democratically Party leaders, is a collaboration between Democratic Party Kampala District branch and Democratic Party Youth League.

Kabanda was recognised for her outstanding leadership of Masaka district in Parliament, reflected in her balanced and empathetic handling of reproductive health stand, a strong economic and budget position, and her role in the elevation of Masaka to the City status.

In accepting her award, she said she was honoured to be selected as the Green Political Leader of the Year for 2020.

“While the people of Masaka City will ultimately be the ones to judge my role as an MP, I am flattered to be recognised in this way,” Kabanda said.

Okot was named the Green Emerging Political Leader of the Year, for politicians with less than five years in office, for his outstanding leadership and representation of Tooci County In particular, he was noted for his stabilizing presence in DP Parliamentary caucus, where he has fostered a high degree of consensus amongst DP Members of Parliament for advancing an impactful policy agenda.

Okot said he was humbled to receive the award.

“Getting involved in Democratic Party politics has been an extremely rewarding and life-changing experience,” he said. “I am still new to this role but I have learned a huge amount in less than five years. All of the challenges of the job are outstripped by the amazing connection you are able to build with the members, voters, businesses and organisations that make Democratic Party a great Party.

It’s extremely exciting to receive this award; it reflects a team effort and I hope it encourages more people – particularly women – to choose a life in politics to make positive change for their communities.”

Ssentongo Nambaale the DP Chairman, Kampala District Branch said the Green prize recognises these five DP Members of Parliament on issues of Party importance.

“The selection of these five MPs as the winners of the ever first Green Prize in Political Leadership demonstrates the tremendous impact they’re having on the political landscape,” Chairman Nambaale said.

The five DP MPs each received Ben Kiwanuka – the Democratic Party icon portrait, will each deliver a keynote speech at the Green Prize in Political Leadership Oration later this year when the COVID-19 situation return to normal, here they will be awarded a trophy of recognition.

Politicians with over three years in office, whether leaders in local government or on the national stage, are eligible for the Green Political Leader of the Year. The Green Emerging Political Leader of the Year highlights a recently elected Parliamentary and Local Government leaders, with less than five years in office, who is working collaboratively with the Democratic Party, communities and developing workable solutions to critical issues.