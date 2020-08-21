Even before National Resistance Movement party Electoral Commission chief Dr Tanga Odoi had officially announced her winner over rival Persis Namuganza, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga was quick to announce where her next battlefield will be after 2021 general elections.

She was featured on NBS TV shortly after a greater number of electoral results had indicated that she was headed for a resounding victory against State Minister for Lands Namuganza.

Asked by NBS’ Sam Ibanda Mugabi on the fate of those that had contested with her and their strongest backers after she is finally declared by the Tanga Odoi Commission, Kadaga reiterated that she had no problem with her foes but instead called upon them to forward their ideas for her leadership to look into for the good of the party since she will be their leader for the next five years.

“Since I will be their second national Vice Chairperson for the next five years,I encourage them to table their ideas so we look into them if they are beneficial to our party.”

Asked whether she would still present herself to be voted for the Speakership if voted back by the people of Kamuli next year, Kadaga was quick to rule out any likelihood of her barking out of the race whatsoever the reason.

” I will certainly stand and there is no question about that,” she emphasised, igniting a debate about who between her and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah will superintend over the eleventh August House.

Oulanyah has for long been a known admirer of the seat currently occupied by Kadaga, having tried unsuccessfully in 2016 after he was ordered off his boss by President Yoweri Museveni.

It’s variously been reported that there had been a deal that would demand Kadaga to give way for Oulanyah in the 11th Parliament if she stepped out of the race which he did on his part.

There has however been a very frosty relationship between the two party bigwigs with Oulanyah’s camp blaming Kadaga for failing to honor her promise while the speaker’s camp feels Oulanyah should pay the price for insubordination.

The speaker’s announcement will greatly be interpreted as a declaration of war against the provocative Oulanyah whose negative influence had caused his boss a hard time campaigning in Northern Uganda.