President Yoweri Museveni has warned people who are busy pronouncing the King of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi dead saying that they will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

Since the beginning of this week, some social media users have been claiming that the Kabaka is sick before pronouncing him dead.

However, while making an address on the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections on Thursday, Museveni said he was surprised when he saw people on social media saying that Kabaka Mutebi was poisoned and later alleged that he had died.

“How can people behave like that? If anything goes wrong with the Highness, the people to announce are there.

Those people, we shall go for them. I hope the police has gotten them. They have to explain their irresponsible behavior,” the President said.

Meanwhile, according to the sources within the Buganda Kingdom, the Kabaka is in good health and on an annual two months leave in Kenya’s Masai Mara.

“Every year Kabaka Mutebi takes his leave after the coronation anniversary between August and September. It usually lasts two months. He has done this every year since he was enthroned 36th Kabaka of Buganda,” a close source to the Kabaka said. “He has entrusted all the affairs of running the Kingdom to his prime minister who only gets in touch with him whenever there is need,” the source added.

After the 27th coronation anniversary celebrations at the Mengo Palace, Kabaka Mutebi appeared at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to update his diplomatic passport to enable him take this break. “After that he drove to Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta gave him some of his presidential guards who picked him from Malaba and drove him all the way to the Masai Mara,” the source added. Masai Mara is one of Kenya’s tourists attraction.