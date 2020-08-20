The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has asked all politicians that have been standing behind or besides him whenever he is addressing media to stop it immediately.

As a practice, some People Power/NUP politicians normally stand behind and besides their leader as he is making a comment in media purposely to capture media visibility and to show that they are together with him. However, Bobi Wine has banned it because it may appear like he is favouring some leaving others behind.

According to a source within the party, Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala and other politicians had made it a tendency to stand next to the Kyadondo East legislator whenever he is addressing the media.

“Soon we are going into party primaries so if some contestants keep on standing around the Principal, it may create some thinking that he has already endorsed them, which may be a problem in case they win genuinely in their primaries. Losers may think they have favoured since they have always been with him,”a source said.

The source noted that the decree is aimed at ensuring that the guidelines of the Ministry of Health such as social distancing to shield himself against any exposure to Coronavirus. “Many political wannabes have been embushing the platform whenever the principal is speaking without even seeking clearance from the handlers of his entourage. “