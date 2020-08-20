The years between 2017 and now must obviously be Bobi Wine’s best years owing to his miraculous ascent to political fame, mounting from a simple pop star to a Member of Parliament and a presidential contender as of now.

These have however not come at no cost as he has had to watch former allies cross over to the enemy territory to his utter disappointment.

At the start of his presidential journey, Bobi Wine must have felt contented having seen many of his former associates keeping a distance from him but getting new ones alike.

These included Presidential advisor Jennifer Nakanguubi, Singer Bosmic Otim, bloggers Ray Superstar and Ashburg Katto among others who made things possible in the new movement as it was taking shape.

Along the way however, Bobi Wine has had to watch helplessly as his trusted deputies get knocked away from him one by one, joining his rivals.

Full Figure, Ashburg Katto and Bosmic Otim have gone on to continually launch periodic attacks against his Kamwokya outfit and his person, accusing him of being so mean with his money and treasuring his blood relations at the expense of those who sacrifice a lot to keep him afloat.

The most recent such person to denounce Bobi Wine over selfishness and lack of empathy for his fighters is motor mouthed scribe Basajja Mivule who a few days ago apologized for having risked his life in rooting for the MP’s presidency not knowing he is someone who cared for no one other than himself.

In his strongly worded attack on Bobi Wine and his other fellow Baganda who had failed to care about him after being arrested on charges of spreading sectarianism, Mivule vowed never to do it again and further said would rather choose to mind his own business than risking to die over an unjust cause.

Besides those, Bobi Wine has also seen growing divided loyalty among his fellow musicians with some like Eddy Kenzo, Catherine Kusasira choosing to openly spit fire in his way while others have tactfully opted to stay on the fence.

With the regime in power having invested heavily in prizing away Bobi Wine’s close associates over the past few months, more human losses should be expected and this time round from political allies.

Some NRM rebel MPs that had prior been identified by Bobi Wine as candle bearers in their respective Constituencies have already betrayed him by reporting with forgiveness pleas to the man who currently occupies state house.

These included; Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Bernabas Tinkansimire, Theodore Ssekikubo among others. These had even been appointed national coordinators from their respective areas of origin only to disappoint at the last minute.

With the arrival of incumbent DP MPs into the party, in a deal that’s believed to have agreed to give them automatic flags, more friction is expected within the party.

Other members who will have heavily invested in the party with time and resources will naturally be bound to feel irked after being denied the flags and the ruling party could just at the opportunity to massively recruit those aggrieved members into their ranks which would leave a vacuum at Kamwokya.

Even though Mr Kyagulanyi will have the new party members to look at for solace in loneliness, that is most likely to last a short time. Some of the members had already told him they were coming to stay for a temporary refugee and whenever things get better in their native Democratic Party, they would return.

This makes the motive of these politicians very questionable. Some analysts have opined that the desire to have a soft landing in their respective bids to retain their parliamentary seats had informed their decision to join NUP. After 2021 thus, anything could happen and Bobi Wine, who would have already lost out on Parliament could be left suffering loneliness.