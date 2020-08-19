Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is a fortune hunter in this country; awful and even more dangerous than her boss.

On many occasions, the old woman who has presided over parliament for the last 20 years has come out to pretend before the public that she is on the side of the oppressed.

She plays the holy card while serving the devil yet we know very well that while counting sinners, you cannot count satan to.

The NRM party campaigns have undressed the devil and now it can wear it’s true face.

Kadaga left many people in shock when she appeared on a talk show on STV on Monday.

She attacked her boss Museveni saying that if she wasn’t Speaker of Parliament, Museveni’s rule would be over by now and could never re appear on the ballot paper.

The show host Bashir Kazibwe asked whether the double-dealer woman is proud of that, to which she replied; it happened and nothing to do now so let’s move on.

Who recalls what happened in the parliament of Uganda on September 27, 2017 when the army attacked parliament to evict opposition members who had resisted the amendment of article 102 (B) to remove the presidential age limit?

It was such an ugly scene as security operatives attacked MPs and bundle them up onto police pickups in a brutal manner. When this happened, Kadaga wrote to Museveni asking him to clarify on who attacked parliament but up-to-date his response has never been brought to the public.

Early this week, she came out to praise herself on the pivotal role she played to abrogate the constitution. For heaven’s sake this woman doesn’t qualify to be awarded any leadership position not even a woman representative on LCI.

When you look into her political record, it confirms an unpleasant leader of this generation:

She has tried on several occassions to buy an helicopter for parliament so that she may put it to her personal use but failed. Since that failed, now she is using the police helicopter to fly to different parts of the country conversing for votes as she seeks to be re-elected as the second vice chairman NRM.

This woman has presided over the most expensive parliament to the extent that her international travels expenditure broke a record; even making it on the news on international scenes!

She has been in the steering seat for Kamuli Member of Parliament uninterrupted for 30 years but Kamuli is listed amongst the poor districts next to Karamoja. And even districts in the Acholi and Lango regions that experienced war for over 20 years, are better than Kamuli.

Kadaga has previously served ten years as state minister –Regional Affairs, Transport, Parliamentary affairs and ten years as deputy Speaker plus these last ten years as Speaker. She has presided over the most brutal parliament allowing the state to beat her colleagues and act like nothing happened.

Kamuli needs to let there be fresh breathe in the system which has been hurt by the political disagreements where Kadaga has been at the center of it all to hurt it’s social economic progress.

Considering herself as too divine for this country, she purchased an expensive car, of the fortune brand at UgShs250 million which is used to transport her food while on her fun fare travels in the country. If you are blaming Museveni for Carrying a large convoy, think about the Speaker’s UgShs250 million valued car that transports her cooked food and it’s part of her convoy.

Her convoy is next in size to that of president and her lead car, a Subaru brand( that costs UgShs 300million), is more expensive than that of the president.

Every time she presides over parliament and conduct business that betrays the public, she finds any act to blindfold the people like it was the case when parliament passed supplementary budget to fight Covid -19 and parliament added 10 billion for members to share 20 million each.

After the public turning against the act of the August House, Kadaga visited Hon. Francis Zaake at Rubaga hospital who was brutalized by security agencies in a spirit of buying sympathy from the public.

On September 2019, Parliament of Uganda hosted Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), an event that came at a heavy price tag.

Parliament passed a budget of UgShs15 billion to buy cars that were used for transporting diplomats. After spending all that money, these cars are currently depreciating from parking yards.

Due to this woman’s evil mind, she has fought every emerging political competitor in Busoga region and the surroundings, and though Salam Musumba is opposition, Kadaga has helped cement her place in Government in the spirit of developing Busoga.

I would suggest that the post of District Woman Member of parliament be disbanded because at no one moment, women MPs came out to speak about the murder of women in Kampala and Wakiso at the time it was rampant.

If this post was created to promote the affirmative action, why should one woman represent a district for over 20 years like Kadaga is doing in Kamuli?