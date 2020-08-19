Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has picked nomination forms to contest as the party’s presidential flag bearer ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Amuriat received the forms on Wednesday from the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

“I stand before you here not by mistake but by design. Dr Kizza Besigye has moulded and taught me a lot of things that have instilled confidence in me to come and journey with you today,” Mr Amuriat said after picking the forms.

Amuriat now joins Wasswa Birigwa, FDC’s national chairperson to express interest to run for president on behalf of the party. Birigwa picked his nomination forms on Tuesday.

Recently, Dr Kizza Besigye,the four time presidential candidate said that he would not take part in next year’s general elections.