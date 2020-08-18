Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has discharged at least 68 people who had been quarantined after àllegedly getting into contact with the Covid-19 patient.

The 68 people had been admitted in the medical Ward with Bashir Abdullah,who later tested Positive of Covid-19 before the whole ward was put under mandatory quarantine.

Among the quarantined, were also the health workers who had been working in the same Ward.

Speaking to our reporter on Monday, Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District Health Officer said the 68 were discharged after testing negative of the virus twice.

Bashir Abdullah was also discharged last week after healing of Covid-19. Her daughter,who tested positive, is still on treatment at the same hospital.