After some minutes, Nita was back to normal. She realized that her hands had made the girl’s uniform wet and when she critically looked in the girl’s face it was one of Dina’s friends.

Nita quickly stepped back, leaned against the wall and covered up her face with her hands.

The girl waited for some minutes to see whether Nita could at least say ‘thank you’ for rescuing her or even ‘sorry’ for making her uniform wet. But in all vain. Nita lacked self confidence. She said nothing and therefore nlost the chance of making friends with the girl.

By the time Nita realized she had to say something, the girl had already left.

Inside the classroom, Nita kept seeking the girl’s attention but nothing worked out.

And what even made the task more harder it was just few hours to celebrate Dina’s birthday. She up and down with the preparations.

Nita almost gave up but when she saw them coming, she thought she could fix her mistake.

Following them from behind, Nita tried to reach out the girl’s hand but she accidentally held Dina’s hand.

When Dina saw her, she pushed her hard and Nita accidentally slipped off the floor and knocked down the other girl coming who was carrying Dina’s birthday cake. At that time…

By Princess Ndagire Shamim