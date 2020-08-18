This year’s Miss Tourism Uganda beauty pageant activities have been cancelled due to covid-19 pandemic effect.

The cancelled activities include regional crowning , national boot camp and national crowning of 2020.

According to Kanyike Allan Bwette, the Chief Executive Officer of Miss Tourism Uganda, with covid-19 they were left with no choice but to cancel this year’s pageant till 2021 when they have faith the situation will have normalized.

“We have been monitoring the rapid growth of the deadly global pandemic covid-19 hoping for help of a cure or vaccine. However the virus has continued to spread and we find ourselves with no choice but to cancel the Miss Tourism Uganda activities this year till 2021 when we have faith the situation will have normalized,” said Mr Bwette.

“We do not take pleasure as management in this decision however it does meet the best interest of all the citizens of Uganda. We still look forward to a bigger and glamorous tourism event of the year 2021. We therefore encourage all stakeholders to prepare for regional events as soon as the government allows public gatherings.’