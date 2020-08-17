Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s quest to retain her position as Second Vice Chairperson (female) on the ruling National Resistance Movement’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) continued with a mega delegates’attendence at Iganga High School in Iganga district on Sunday 16,August.

The meeting which was hugely attended by party delegates from all the districts in Busoga started amidst ululations and dances by delegates as they waited for the arrival of their guest.

There was anxiety after delegates from Kasule Lumumba’s Bugiri District delayed to arrive for the function, sending haters into wild jubilations that the said delegates could have refused to honor the speaker’s invitation. They however turned up moments later.

Kadaga arrived later in the day amidst great fanfare as her joyous supporters waved the thumb up NRM victory symbol as a show of solidarity with the strongest politician ever from the sub region.

In her strong-worded message to the delegates, Kadaga started by enumerating the many development projects the area has enjoyed out of her commendable leadership.

She wondered why her haters outside Busoga are using a fellow Musoga to fight her from the top, pointing out a particular incident where some big person from the central region had been in the area distributing money to delegates against her candidature and wondered what could be the motive.

” The most unfortunate thing is that those fighting me are drafting people from Busoga in their wars. The other day there was a Muganda who came giving out money in Busoga to fail me. And you wonder what makes them so interested in Busoga, ” said a visibly irritated Kadaga.

She went on to punch holes in the candidature of her arch rival Persis Namuganza by stressing that the latter’s political profile still has a very long way to go before she can deserve the position she is trying to usurp from it’s deserved occupant.

She drew laughter and a thunderous applause from the attendees when she said that her rival had not even constructed a single pit latrine in Busoga yet she goes on spreading fake propaganda against her [ Kadaga] inspite of her commendable contribution to the area’s development over the years.

“You have not even built a single pit latrine in Busoga and you want to replace Kadaga! Where are your credentials? Do you have the profile that makes you suitable for that position?” Kadaga asked rhetorically amid cheers from her passionate supporters.

She tipped the woman from Bukono on persistence in politics by stressing that leadership is a process and you don’t just jump into positions like that.

She took the listeners through her lengthy and tideous political journey starting from the National Resistance Council as a young girl in the late 1990s, graduating into various cabinet positions, Deputy Speaker and then Speaker where she is now.

On reports that she had tried to conspire into having the Iganga based Busoga University moved to Kamuli District, Kadaga rubbished the claims as baseless and intended to character assassinate her.

Kadaga explained that even by the time the university was set up in the 1990s, she and the then regional leader of the Anglican Church Bishop Bamwoze agreed that it is put in Iganga as a center for the region and therefore saying she intends to have it moved is grossly wrong.

” About Busoga University, I would like to categorically state that I have never had intentions of moving it from here to Kamuli. We agreed with late Bamwoze that this University be established in Kigulu even when we were both from Bugabula and I have no intentions of gong against that earlier agreement. ” She explained.

The ruling party will hold their delegates conference on Thursday 20 to cast a vote on the seven of the nine slots for the CEC for the next five years since the Chairman Gen Museveni and his Deputy Al Hajji Moses Kigongo have already qualified unchallenged.